Ishan Kishan's IPL Redemption Sparks SRH Victory over CSK

Former Indian bowler Varun Aaron praises Ishan Kishan's impressive performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Chennai Super Kings, spotlighting his form recovery. Kishan's 44-run innings helped SRH secure a five-wicket win. Former captain Aaron Finch also lauded Kishan's strategic play, contributing to SRH's rise in IPL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:47 IST
Varun Aaron. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an Indian Premier League showdown, Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Ishan Kishan reignited his form against Chennai Super Kings, drawing praise from former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron. Kishan, previously struggling, managed to surpass his performances from the last seven innings, contributing significantly to a crucial SRH victory.

Despite his commendable 44-run contribution, Kishan's innings ended in disappointment as he was caught out by a delivery that was less than noteworthy. 'It was not a particularly good ball, and it went straight to a fielder,' Aaron remarked, acknowledging that despite this misstep, Kishan's team would be pleased with his overall improvement.

As SRH pursued a target of 155, Kishan entered the fray early after Abhishek Sharma's quick dismissal. Demonstrating patience and strategic play, he scored 44 off 34 balls, reminiscent of his standout performance of 106* against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch also commended Kishan's situational awareness and strategic approach during the powerplay.

Complemented by Harshal Patel's four-wicket haul, Kishan's efforts alongside Kamindu Mendis helped secure SRH's five-wicket victory over CSK. SRH now sits in eighth position in the IPL standings, while CSK remains at the bottom with struggles persisting this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

