Heron Saved from Plastic Peril Arouses Environmental Alarm in Brazil

A heron in Rio de Janeiro, saved by veterinarians from a plastic cup stuck on its throat, became a symbol of the fight against plastic pollution. The bird's ordeal sparked outrage over environmental impacts in the city, highlighting the perils of single-use plastics on wildlife.

16-12-2024
In Rio de Janeiro, a heron's flight resumed after veterinarians removed a plastic cup from around its neck, saving it from starvation. The incident has sparked widespread outcry in Brazil, drawing attention to the impact of plastic pollution on wildlife in a city known for its stunning landscapes.

The bird hesitated momentarily before taking to the air from its cage. "God willing, it won't encounter more plastic," commented veterinary biologist Jeferson Pires, who found the heron and brought its plight to social media, adding urgency to the issue of waste impacting wildlife.

The cup obstructed the heron's throat, preventing it from eating and threatening its life until surgical removal last Friday. The case, which received attention from major Brazilian media, underscores the growing concern over single-use plastics, with environmentalist Isabelle de Loys highlighting its damaging effect on animal survival.

