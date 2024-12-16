Left Menu

Kashmir Gripped by Icy Cold Wave

Kashmir is experiencing a severe cold wave with temperatures significantly below freezing. Srinagar and other key locations recorded harsh lows, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The region is expected to remain dry with potential light snowfall, and temperatures are anticipated to drop further in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:35 IST
Kashmir Gripped by Icy Cold Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The region of Kashmir is currently enduring a significant cold wave, as minimum temperatures persistently remain well below freezing, according to officials on Monday.

In Srinagar, the temperature plummeted to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, matching the previous night's record. Nearby locations also reported severe cold conditions, with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam dipping to minus 5 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the hamlet of Konibal recorded the coldest temperature in the valley at minus 6 degrees Celsius, while temperatures across the region, including in Qazigund, Kupwara, and Kokernag, hovered around minus 4 to minus 3.9 degrees Celsius. The Met office has forecasted dry weather until December 26, with a chance of light snowfall in higher regions from December 21-22, as temperatures are anticipated to decrease further, intensifying the cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024