Kashmir Gripped by Icy Cold Wave

The region of Kashmir is currently enduring a significant cold wave, as minimum temperatures persistently remain well below freezing, according to officials on Monday.

In Srinagar, the temperature plummeted to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, matching the previous night's record. Nearby locations also reported severe cold conditions, with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam dipping to minus 5 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the hamlet of Konibal recorded the coldest temperature in the valley at minus 6 degrees Celsius, while temperatures across the region, including in Qazigund, Kupwara, and Kokernag, hovered around minus 4 to minus 3.9 degrees Celsius. The Met office has forecasted dry weather until December 26, with a chance of light snowfall in higher regions from December 21-22, as temperatures are anticipated to decrease further, intensifying the cold wave.

