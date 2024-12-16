Left Menu

Naidu Sets Ambitious Deadline for Polavaram Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu outlined plans to complete the Polavaram project by 2026, despite challenges. At a press conference, he emphasized creating detailed action plans and overcoming obstacles such as legal petitions, cost escalations, and alleged fund diversions by the previous government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious deadline to complete the Polavaram project by 2026. During a press conference at the project site in Eluru district, Naidu detailed the government's comprehensive approach to achieving this target.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of detailed planning, calling on officials to examine every facet of the project. He highlighted the establishment of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure timely completion of each component.

Naidu addressed challenges such as a Supreme Court writ petition and alleged financial irregularities by the previous government. He promised to clear these hurdles while continuing work on the diaphragm wall and other critical infrastructure.

