C-DOT and Trois Infotech Partner to Develop Advanced Drone-Based Face Recognition Technology

In a landmark step towards enhancing indigenous telecom technology, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has signed an agreement with deep-tech startup Trois Infotech to develop a cutting-edge "Face Recognition Using Drone" technology. This collaboration is supported by the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), with C-DOT serving as the implementing agency.

This initiative aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision, emphasizing self-reliance and innovation in India's telecommunication sector. The project aims to design and commercialize advanced drone technologies tailored for aerial surveillance, facial recognition, and real-time intelligence.

Advanced Technology for Enhanced Surveillance

The project focuses on developing industrial-grade drones equipped with advanced hardware and software systems, including:

Long-range imaging capabilities (500m+) with superior night vision and high-zoom lenses.

AI-powered real-time facial recognition optimized for low-light and dynamic environments.

Seamless communication protocols leveraging 4G LTE, 5G, and long-range WiFi (IEEE 802.11ah) for uninterrupted data transmission.

Face Adaptive Exposure Control Technology and low-power AI hardware for efficient processing.

These drones are expected to have wide-ranging applications in traffic management, emergency response, defense, environmental monitoring, and more.

Trois Infotech: A Rising Deep-Tech Innovator

Founded in 2018, Trois Infotech operates from Technopark, Trivandrum and has gained recognition for its expertise in AI/ML, IoT, Embedded Systems, and Smart Surveillance. The company employs over 150 professionals and delivers scalable solutions across India, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Their focus on research and development has positioned them as leaders in creating innovative surveillance technologies.

Significance of the Collaboration

The Face Recognition Using Drone project is an extension of C-DOT's mission to create next-generation telecom solutions tailored to India's needs. It underscores the government's commitment to promoting indigenous technologies that bridge the digital divide and foster innovation in critical sectors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, highlighted the pivotal role of indigenously developed technologies in addressing India's diverse requirements. He reaffirmed C-DOT's dedication to contributing to "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Mr. Jithesh T. (CEO) and Mr. Nandakumar T.E. (CIO) from Trois Infotech expressed their gratitude for this opportunity and reiterated their commitment to advancing drone-based surveillance technologies.

Senior officials from C-DOT and DoT, including Dr. Pankaj Dalela, Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Dr. Parag Agarwal, and Shri Vinod Kumar, also attended the event, underscoring the importance of this collaboration.

Looking Ahead

The drones developed under this initiative are expected to revolutionize aerial surveillance and real-time decision-making across industries. With features like high-sensitivity CMOS sensors, IR laser illumination, and optimized imaging systems, the technology aims to set a benchmark for real-time intelligence gathering.

This collaboration between C-DOT and Trois Infotech marks a significant leap in India's pursuit of next-generation telecom and surveillance solutions, fostering innovation and contributing to the nation's technological self-reliance.