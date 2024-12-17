bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Unveiling the Future of Infrastructure

The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, held from December 11-14, showcased a plethora of state-of-the-art solutions in the construction sector. The event spanned 135,000 square metres, drawing 51,118 global visitors and 984 exhibitors to Greater Noida, making it the largest trade fair of its kind in North India.

With 6,298 impactful buyer-seller meetings, the trade fair introduced over 20,000 groundbreaking products. The platform underscored India's infrastructure ambitions, aligning with the nation's $5 trillion economy aspirations, and emphasized sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration.

Industry leaders highlighted the significance of technological advances and global partnerships. Nitin Gadkari, India's Road Transport Minister, called for investment in innovation. The event was pivotal in steering India's infrastructure journey, featuring key discussions on technology, sustainability, and project execution.

