Left Menu

bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Unveiling the Future of Infrastructure

The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 showcased over 20,000 innovative products in the construction sector, attracting 51,118 visitors. With 6,298 buyer-seller meetings, the event played a pivotal role in driving India's infrastructure growth, emphasizing sustainability and digital transformation as key themes to meet future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:50 IST
bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Unveiling the Future of Infrastructure

The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, held from December 11-14, showcased a plethora of state-of-the-art solutions in the construction sector. The event spanned 135,000 square metres, drawing 51,118 global visitors and 984 exhibitors to Greater Noida, making it the largest trade fair of its kind in North India.

With 6,298 impactful buyer-seller meetings, the trade fair introduced over 20,000 groundbreaking products. The platform underscored India's infrastructure ambitions, aligning with the nation's $5 trillion economy aspirations, and emphasized sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration.

Industry leaders highlighted the significance of technological advances and global partnerships. Nitin Gadkari, India's Road Transport Minister, called for investment in innovation. The event was pivotal in steering India's infrastructure journey, featuring key discussions on technology, sustainability, and project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024