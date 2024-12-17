bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Unveiling the Future of Infrastructure
The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 showcased over 20,000 innovative products in the construction sector, attracting 51,118 visitors. With 6,298 buyer-seller meetings, the event played a pivotal role in driving India's infrastructure growth, emphasizing sustainability and digital transformation as key themes to meet future goals.
The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024, held from December 11-14, showcased a plethora of state-of-the-art solutions in the construction sector. The event spanned 135,000 square metres, drawing 51,118 global visitors and 984 exhibitors to Greater Noida, making it the largest trade fair of its kind in North India.
With 6,298 impactful buyer-seller meetings, the trade fair introduced over 20,000 groundbreaking products. The platform underscored India's infrastructure ambitions, aligning with the nation's $5 trillion economy aspirations, and emphasized sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration.
Industry leaders highlighted the significance of technological advances and global partnerships. Nitin Gadkari, India's Road Transport Minister, called for investment in innovation. The event was pivotal in steering India's infrastructure journey, featuring key discussions on technology, sustainability, and project execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bauma
- CONEXPO
- construction
- India
- infrastructure
- innovation
- sustainability
- growth
- economy
- technology
ALSO READ
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs
UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire on Energy Infrastructure Attacks and Accountability for Violations
PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance
Igniting Innovation: Youths Urged to Propel India's Technological Future
Bharat NCX 2024: India’s Cybersecurity Future with Innovation and Collaboration