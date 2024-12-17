Kashmir's Cold Wave Deepens: Water Bodies and Supply Lines Freeze
Kashmir is experiencing intensified cold wave conditions, with temperatures plummeting below freezing, affecting water bodies and supply lines. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam also witnessed severe cold, with temperatures dropping further. Dry weather is forecast, with possible light snowfall.
- Country:
- India
The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified, plunging temperatures several degrees below freezing and causing parts of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, to freeze, authorities reported on Tuesday.
Srinagar city registered a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees. The freezing temperatures have also caused water supply lines across the city and the wider valley to freeze.
Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam are experiencing chilling lows of minus 4 and minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Likewise, Konibal has emerged as the coldest spot, hitting minus 8.5 degrees. A forecast predicts mainly dry weather until December 26, potentially with light snowfall in higher regions by December 21-22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- cold wave
- temperature
- freezing
- Dal Lake
- Srinagar
- water bodies
- Pahalgam
- Gulmarg
ALSO READ
Massive Poppy Seizure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Uber's Digital Shikara Launch: Navigating Tradition and Innovation on Dal Lake
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Srinagar Operation
Driving Home Safety: Symposium and Play Inspire Young Minds in Srinagar
Unraveling the Nexus: A Crackdown in Central Jail Srinagar