Kashmir's Cold Wave Deepens: Water Bodies and Supply Lines Freeze

Kashmir is experiencing intensified cold wave conditions, with temperatures plummeting below freezing, affecting water bodies and supply lines. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam also witnessed severe cold, with temperatures dropping further. Dry weather is forecast, with possible light snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:57 IST
The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified, plunging temperatures several degrees below freezing and causing parts of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, to freeze, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Srinagar city registered a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees. The freezing temperatures have also caused water supply lines across the city and the wider valley to freeze.

Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam are experiencing chilling lows of minus 4 and minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Likewise, Konibal has emerged as the coldest spot, hitting minus 8.5 degrees. A forecast predicts mainly dry weather until December 26, potentially with light snowfall in higher regions by December 21-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

