Kashmir's Cold Wave Deepens: Water Bodies and Supply Lines Freeze

The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified, plunging temperatures several degrees below freezing and causing parts of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, to freeze, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Srinagar city registered a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees. The freezing temperatures have also caused water supply lines across the city and the wider valley to freeze.

Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam are experiencing chilling lows of minus 4 and minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Likewise, Konibal has emerged as the coldest spot, hitting minus 8.5 degrees. A forecast predicts mainly dry weather until December 26, potentially with light snowfall in higher regions by December 21-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)