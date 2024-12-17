Tragic Pit Collapse Claims Life of Young Worker

A young worker lost his life when a pit being dug for telephone line installation collapsed in the Sector 126 area of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed the accident took place on Monday.

Inspector Bhupendra Baliyan reported that Adil, aged 22, and a friend were working near Asgarpur village when the incident occurred. The soil unexpectedly gave way, trapping both workers beneath.

Rescue efforts were quickly mobilized, and the buried workers were retrieved and rushed to the hospital. Tragically, Adil could not be saved and was pronounced dead following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)