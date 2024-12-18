Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Vanuatu Islands

A significant earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the Vanuatu islands. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, creating potential concerns for the region.

A significant earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocked the Vanuatu islands on Wednesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

Originating at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles), the tremor has prompted alert regarding its potential impact on the island nation.

The GFZ has been monitoring the seismic activity closely as residents and officials assess the potential damage and prepare for aftershocks in the region.

