Off-Duty Pilot Arrest at IGI: A Tale of In-Flight Conflict
An off-duty Air India Express pilot, Virendra Sejwal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a passenger at Delhi's IGI Airport. The incident, captured by CCTV, resulted in Sejwal being booked under several charges. He was granted bail following his arrest, as the investigation continues.
In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an off-duty Air India Express Captain, Virendra Sejwal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow passenger, Ankit Dewan. The altercation reportedly took place near Terminal 1's security checkpoint.
Sejwal, questioned by investigators, was granted bail post-arrest, as CCTV footage and witness statements corroborated Dewan's allegations. The incident, which unfolded in public view, led to charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Dewan, the complainant, claimed the incident caused physical injury and emotional distress to his seven-year-old daughter. As the investigation proceeds, Air India Express has suspended Sejwal, emphasizing an independent internal inquiry.
