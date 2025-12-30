Left Menu

Off-Duty Pilot Arrest at IGI: A Tale of In-Flight Conflict

An off-duty Air India Express pilot, Virendra Sejwal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a passenger at Delhi's IGI Airport. The incident, captured by CCTV, resulted in Sejwal being booked under several charges. He was granted bail following his arrest, as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:21 IST
Off-Duty Pilot Arrest at IGI: A Tale of In-Flight Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an off-duty Air India Express Captain, Virendra Sejwal, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow passenger, Ankit Dewan. The altercation reportedly took place near Terminal 1's security checkpoint.

Sejwal, questioned by investigators, was granted bail post-arrest, as CCTV footage and witness statements corroborated Dewan's allegations. The incident, which unfolded in public view, led to charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dewan, the complainant, claimed the incident caused physical injury and emotional distress to his seven-year-old daughter. As the investigation proceeds, Air India Express has suspended Sejwal, emphasizing an independent internal inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025