Left Menu

Mayotte in Peril: Cyclone Chido's Devastation and Aftermath

Mayotte is grappling with devastation after Cyclone Chido hit, leaving possibly thousands dead and countless missing. The cyclone severely impacted the French territory before moving to the African mainland. Urgent relief efforts are underway amid concerns over potential disease outbreaks due to compromised sanitary conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:32 IST
Mayotte in Peril: Cyclone Chido's Devastation and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Cyclone Chido, Mayotte faces unprecedented challenges as authorities struggle to contain hunger, disease, and lawlessness in the French overseas territory. The weekend storm left large areas devastated, with Mayotte bearing the brunt of the cyclone's impact, reportedly resulting in hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths.

Efforts to deliver essential supplies and medical aid are ongoing, utilizing an aerial bridge from La Reunion. However, many regions remain inaccessible, and the full scale of the disaster is yet to be uncovered. As of now, 22 deaths and 1,373 injuries have been reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the stricken territory, amid criticisms regarding governmental shortcomings in disaster preparedness. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimates that the loss in Mayotte could be much higher, with communication breakdowns leaving a third of the island's population unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024