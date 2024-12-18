Mayotte in Peril: Cyclone Chido's Devastation and Aftermath

In the wake of Cyclone Chido, Mayotte faces unprecedented challenges as authorities struggle to contain hunger, disease, and lawlessness in the French overseas territory. The weekend storm left large areas devastated, with Mayotte bearing the brunt of the cyclone's impact, reportedly resulting in hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths.

Efforts to deliver essential supplies and medical aid are ongoing, utilizing an aerial bridge from La Reunion. However, many regions remain inaccessible, and the full scale of the disaster is yet to be uncovered. As of now, 22 deaths and 1,373 injuries have been reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the stricken territory, amid criticisms regarding governmental shortcomings in disaster preparedness. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimates that the loss in Mayotte could be much higher, with communication breakdowns leaving a third of the island's population unaccounted for.

