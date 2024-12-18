China's Giant Neutrino Detector Set to Unveil Universe's Secrets

Underneath China's granite hills, a colossal detector is nearing completion, poised to detect elusive neutrinos — particles crucial for understanding the universe's formation. The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is primed to begin its groundbreaking mission.

Neutrinos, remnants of the Big Bang, stealthily pass through us in trillions each second. With a mass that's almost negligible, their study remains a pivotal quest in particle physics. Despite being known for nearly a century, much about neutrinos is still shrouded in mystery. Reflecting on this challenge, Cao Jun, a key figure in managing JUNO, noted the particle's enigmatic nature.

Costing around USD 300 million, China's detector, located 700 metres underground, is engineered for precision. It will be filled with a light-emitting liquid to track antineutrinos from nearby nuclear plants. Scientists across the globe eagerly await the insights it will bring, alongside similar projects in the U.S. and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)