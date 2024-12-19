Smart Cities Mission: Driving Urban Transformation Across India

The Indian government has continued its strong support for the Smart Cities Mission, dispersing Rs 47,225 crore to states and union territories as of November 15, with Rs 44,626 crore already used, according to recent information shared with the Lok Sabha.

Minister Tokhan Sahu reported that, out of a total project budget of Rs 1,64,669 crore, Rs 1,47,366 crore has been spent on 7,352 completed projects under the mission, highlighting a 91% completion rate. Oversight of the mission occurs through a structured review system involving state and national committees.

The Smart Cities Mission, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, had its timeframe extended to March 31, next year, allowing for continued urban development. Notably, 13 cities have completed all initiatives while 48 cities report over 90% completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)