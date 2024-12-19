IAEA Hosts Workshop in Manila to Strengthen Nuclear Legal Frameworks in Asia-Pacific Region

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted a workshop on nuclear law from December 5–8, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. Hosted by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), the event aimed to bolster the legal frameworks governing nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and liability in Asia and the Pacific.

The workshop brought together 40 participants from 15 countries, including Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Viet Nam, and Vanuatu. Participants discussed aligning their national laws with international legal instruments and received support on legislative reforms.

“This workshop underscores our shared commitment to developing robust legal frameworks essential for the safe and sustainable use of nuclear science and technology,” said PNRI Director Carlo A. Arcilla. He emphasized the importance of this event as the Philippines reviews its draft nuclear law.

Customized Assistance and Knowledge Sharing

During the workshop, the IAEA provided legislative guidance tailored to each country's needs. Participants engaged in bilateral discussions to identify national priorities, including:

Raising awareness among decision-makers and policymakers.

Reviewing draft and existing nuclear laws.

Organizing national workshops and training sessions in nuclear law.

Siti Afidah binti Awang from Malaysia’s Department of Atomic Energy said, “This workshop equips us to develop adequate legal frameworks that address the complexities of nuclear technology.”

Supporting Nuclear Power Projects in the Region

The workshop proved particularly timely for countries exploring nuclear energy. Viet Nam, for instance, is resuming its Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project, with plans to update its national legal framework. “The insights gained here are invaluable for our efforts,” said Hung Trang of the Viet Nam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety.

Expanding Regional Cooperation

The IAEA reaffirmed its commitment to regional collaboration through future workshops, including a Sub-Regional Workshop on Nuclear Law for Asia-Pacific Member States in January 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Past workshops were held in Hanoi, Viet Nam (2022), and Jakarta, Indonesia (2019), demonstrating ongoing efforts to enhance legal capacities in the region.

A Platform for Progress

The Manila workshop facilitated dialogue and knowledge exchange on nuclear legislation, empowering participants to address legal and regulatory challenges. It was conducted as part of the IAEA’s Legislative Assistance Programme, within an interregional technical cooperation project designed to advance the peaceful and secure use of nuclear technologies globally.

“Through initiatives like this, the IAEA continues to foster regional partnerships that prioritize safety, legal integrity, and the sustainable application of nuclear technology,” said an IAEA spokesperson.