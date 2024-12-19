Left Menu

Vanuatu in Crisis: Aftermath of a Massive Earthquake

A powerful earthquake has struck Vanuatu, causing extensive damage and loss of life. Emergency crews are searching for survivors, but official details remain scarce. Infrastructure, including vital water and gas lines, is heavily damaged. The economic impact threatens the nation's tourism-dependent recovery.

Updated: 19-12-2024 20:35 IST
Following a devastating earthquake, a two-day struggle ensued in Vanuatu as emergency workers began the extensive search for survivors amid crumbled infrastructure. The earthquake, measuring 7.3 in magnitude, struck just off Port Vila, ravaging the capital and surrounding islands.

While official numbers remained uncertain, reports confirmed at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries. Thousands of residents have been displaced, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Communication lags further challenged rescue operations and updates.

A severe economic blow looms over the tourism-reliant nation as the quake hit at the onset of the peak summer season. Glen Craig of the Vanuatu Business Resilience Council expressed concerns over lost tourist income amid ongoing recovery from prior natural devastations in the region.

