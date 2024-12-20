Left Menu

Unveiling Nature's Secrets: New Species Discovered in Peru's Amazon

During a 2022 expedition to Peru's Amazon, 27 new species were discovered, including an amphibious mouse and a spiny mouse. Led by Trond Larsen from Conservation International, the team worked closely with the Awajun people. The findings stress the need for protecting this biodiverse region.

In a groundbreaking 2022 expedition to Peru's Amazon, scientists uncovered 27 new species, including a unique 'amphibious mouse' with partially webbed feet that preys on aquatic insects, Conservation International announced.

The discovery, led by Conservation International's Rapid Assessment Program's Trond Larsen and his team, unveiled unexpected biodiversity in the Alto Mayo region, despite its human-influenced environment. The team worked closely with the local Awajun people, gaining valuable insights into the region's ecosystems.

Utilizing cutting-edge techniques like camera traps and DNA sampling, the expedition recorded over 2,000 species, with 49 marked as threatened. Larsen underscored the importance of taking immediate conservation actions to preserve the integrity of this highly biodiverse area.

