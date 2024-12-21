Rescue Efforts Prioritized in Mohali Building Collapse

A multistorey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district, sparking a significant rescue operation by district authorities. Local sources indicate that individuals may be trapped beneath the debris, warranting the deployment of two excavators as well as a National Disaster Response Team.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed concern over the incident, stating, 'Sad news has been received of a building collapse near Sohana. We are praying for no loss of life while pursuing those responsible. Residents are urged to cooperate.' The Fire Brigade is actively assisting on the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing with no confirmed casualties yet. Preliminary reports suggest structural issues related to a nearby basement digging may have caused the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)