Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Prioritized in Mohali Building Collapse

A multistorey building in Punjab's Mohali district collapsed, prompting extensive rescue operations. Authorities are utilizing excavators and the National Disaster Response Team to search for possible survivors among the debris. No casualties have been confirmed yet. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:55 IST
Rescue Efforts Prioritized in Mohali Building Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A multistorey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district, sparking a significant rescue operation by district authorities. Local sources indicate that individuals may be trapped beneath the debris, warranting the deployment of two excavators as well as a National Disaster Response Team.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed concern over the incident, stating, 'Sad news has been received of a building collapse near Sohana. We are praying for no loss of life while pursuing those responsible. Residents are urged to cooperate.' The Fire Brigade is actively assisting on the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing with no confirmed casualties yet. Preliminary reports suggest structural issues related to a nearby basement digging may have caused the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024