Seismic Shockwaves Hit South Africa: 5.48 Magnitude Earthquake

On Sunday, a 5.48 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of merely 10 kilometers, underscoring the geological tensions within the region.

This recent quake serves as a reminder of the persistent seismic activity in parts of South Africa, raising awareness about the need for effective disaster preparedness strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)