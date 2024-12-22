Seismic Shockwaves Hit South Africa: 5.48 Magnitude Earthquake
On Sunday, a 5.48 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of merely 10 kilometers, underscoring the geological tensions within the region.
This recent quake serves as a reminder of the persistent seismic activity in parts of South Africa, raising awareness about the need for effective disaster preparedness strategies.
