Seismic Shockwaves Hit South Africa: 5.48 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.48 magnitude earthquake struck South Africa, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, emphasizing the geological activity in the region. The event highlights ongoing seismic vulnerabilities and the need for preparedness in potentially affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 06:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 06:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, a 5.48 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of merely 10 kilometers, underscoring the geological tensions within the region.

This recent quake serves as a reminder of the persistent seismic activity in parts of South Africa, raising awareness about the need for effective disaster preparedness strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

