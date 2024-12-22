Environmental Disaster in Kerch Strait: The Aftermath of a Massive Oil Spill
The Kerch Strait, near Russian-occupied Crimea, has been the site of a major oil spill, leaking 3,700 tons of fuel oil after two Russian tankers were damaged during storms. Cleanup efforts involve thousands of volunteers, with significant environmental damage reported, including affected wildlife and contaminated coastlines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In the Kerch Strait, near Russian-occupied Crimea, the cleanup continued on Sunday following a devastating oil spill from two storm-damaged Russian tankers, affecting the region's environment severely.
Over 7,500 volunteers mobilized to rescue wildlife and clean the contaminated shores, yet thousands of tons of polluted material were still being removed as of Sunday afternoon, local authorities reported.
Despite claims of progress in the cleanup, oil continued to wash ashore, and concerns over state support have grown, as calls for sanctions against Russian tankers intensify amid this ecological crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement