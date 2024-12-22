In the Kerch Strait, near Russian-occupied Crimea, the cleanup continued on Sunday following a devastating oil spill from two storm-damaged Russian tankers, affecting the region's environment severely.

Over 7,500 volunteers mobilized to rescue wildlife and clean the contaminated shores, yet thousands of tons of polluted material were still being removed as of Sunday afternoon, local authorities reported.

Despite claims of progress in the cleanup, oil continued to wash ashore, and concerns over state support have grown, as calls for sanctions against Russian tankers intensify amid this ecological crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)