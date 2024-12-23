UNDP and JICA Strengthen Partnership to Boost Socio-Economic Resilience in Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Iraq Office have renewed their enduring partnership to advance Iraq’s socio-economic development, leveraging financial support from the Government of Japan (GoJ) and JICA.

Spanning over 15 years, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to addressing Iraq’s pressing needs for reliable basic services and modern economic infrastructure. UNDP and JICA have played pivotal roles in driving Iraq’s human and economic growth, aligning their efforts with the nation’s strategic development objectives such as economic diversification, infrastructure modernization, and improved social services.

Since the partnership’s inception, Iraq has benefited from 36 Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans from Japan, amounting to nearly USD 11 billion. These loans encompass 34 project loans in critical sectors and two development policy loans, supporting Iraq’s reconstruction and sustainable development efforts.

Key Focus Areas

The renewed partnership is aligned with Iraq’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2024–2028, which aims to address key development challenges through targeted socio-economic projects. JICA Iraq Chief Representative Hiroshi Suzuki emphasized the comprehensive nature of the support, which integrates technical expertise, capacity development, and development financing.

“Through this impactful partnership with UNDP, we aim to strengthen project management practices, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable development for the people of Iraq,” Suzuki said.

UNDP’s Role in Implementation

Under the renewed agreement, UNDP will continue to support the Government of Iraq (GoI) by facilitating the effective execution of JICA-funded projects. This includes senior-level coordination, fiduciary oversight, monitoring project progress, and providing technical assistance and capacity development.

Auke Lootsma, UNDP Iraq Resident Representative, highlighted the partnership’s significance: “This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to achieving Iraq’s development goals. By focusing on infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth, we aim to foster resilience and improve the quality of life for Iraqis nationwide.”

Expanding Impact with New Initiatives

To further strengthen the partnership, new initiatives will be introduced, such as digital transformation projects in public administration, renewable energy integration in infrastructure development, and expanded vocational training programs for youth and women to support economic inclusion.

Additionally, the partnership will leverage innovative technologies to enhance the efficiency and transparency of project implementation, ensuring that outcomes align with international standards and deliver measurable results for Iraqi citizens.

A Model for Global Cooperation

This partnership showcases the power of triangular cooperation, where international organizations, donor nations, and recipient countries work collaboratively to achieve sustainable development. The emphasis on transparency, accountability, and adherence to global standards ensures that Iraq’s infrastructure and socio-economic systems are built to last.

“This partnership serves as a blueprint for impactful, sustainable development collaboration. By fostering strong ownership by the Government of Iraq, we are paving the way for a stable and prosperous future,” Suzuki added.

As Iraq continues its journey toward recovery and sustainable growth, the UNDP-JICA partnership stands as a cornerstone of its development strategy, empowering the nation to overcome challenges and achieve its long-term goals.