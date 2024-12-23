Left Menu

France Mourns Cyclone Chido's Devastation in Mayotte

France observes a national day of mourning for Mayotte after Cyclone Chido wreaks havoc, marking the worst storm in 90 years. Official reports confirm 35 deaths, although many remain uncounted. Anger arises over delayed aid and scarce resources as France pledges reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:19 IST
France Mourns Cyclone Chido's Devastation in Mayotte
cyclone Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

France is observing a national day of mourning for Mayotte, an Indian Ocean territory hit by Cyclone Chido, the severest storm in 90 years. A minute of silence at 11:00 a.m. marked the start of the commemorations on Monday.

The government reports 35 deaths but estimates suggest the toll could be much higher. Many victims might remain unaccounted for due to quick burials and undocumented immigration. French flags are at half-mast alongside those in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, discontent grows over the slow pace of aid delivery and lack of clean water. In response, France pledges to support Mayotte through reconstruction, though criticism against the government's timely action continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024