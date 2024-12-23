France Mourns Cyclone Chido's Devastation in Mayotte

France is observing a national day of mourning for Mayotte, an Indian Ocean territory hit by Cyclone Chido, the severest storm in 90 years. A minute of silence at 11:00 a.m. marked the start of the commemorations on Monday.

The government reports 35 deaths but estimates suggest the toll could be much higher. Many victims might remain unaccounted for due to quick burials and undocumented immigration. French flags are at half-mast alongside those in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, discontent grows over the slow pace of aid delivery and lack of clean water. In response, France pledges to support Mayotte through reconstruction, though criticism against the government's timely action continues.

