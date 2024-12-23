France Mourns Cyclone Chido's Devastation in Mayotte
France observes a national day of mourning for Mayotte after Cyclone Chido wreaks havoc, marking the worst storm in 90 years. Official reports confirm 35 deaths, although many remain uncounted. Anger arises over delayed aid and scarce resources as France pledges reconstruction efforts.
- Country:
- France
France is observing a national day of mourning for Mayotte, an Indian Ocean territory hit by Cyclone Chido, the severest storm in 90 years. A minute of silence at 11:00 a.m. marked the start of the commemorations on Monday.
The government reports 35 deaths but estimates suggest the toll could be much higher. Many victims might remain unaccounted for due to quick burials and undocumented immigration. French flags are at half-mast alongside those in Brussels and Strasbourg.
Meanwhile, discontent grows over the slow pace of aid delivery and lack of clean water. In response, France pledges to support Mayotte through reconstruction, though criticism against the government's timely action continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Announces Major $988 Million Aid to Bolster Ukraine's Defense Against Russia
UAE Lauded for Pivotal Support to Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict
Govinda Applauds Athawale's Support as Shinde Takes Deputy CM Oath
Australia beat India by 10 wickets to win the second Test in Adelaide.