In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers in Siberia have unearthed the remains of a juvenile mammoth, astonishingly well-preserved in the permafrost for over 50,000 years. This find, located in the Batagaika crater, sheds light on the effects of climate change as rising temperatures continue to unveil remnants of the past.

On another scientific frontier, a South Korean team has introduced a revolutionary wearable robot designed to aid paraplegics. Developed by the Exoskeleton Laboratory at KAIST, this lightweight device can autonomously approach users and secure itself, allowing for enhanced mobility through everyday tasks such as maneuvering obstacles and climbing stairs.

Together, these developments not only push the boundaries of current scientific research and understanding but also hold promise for both the preservation of historical lifeforms and the improvement of life quality for individuals battling physical disabilities.

