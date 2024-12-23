Left Menu

Kochi's Water Metro: A Wave of Urban Innovation

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted Kochi's Water Metro project and its potential to inspire similar initiatives in coastal cities. The project combines convenience, environmental protection, and modern technology, providing affordable transport and promoting tourism. It serves as a model for other states.

23-12-2024
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, praised the Kochi Water Metro project during his visit, suggesting that its feasibility in other seaside cities would be considered.

After experiencing the water metro firsthand, Khattar likened the ride to that of a watery aircraft and hailed its blend of convenience and environmental consciousness.

This innovative initiative reduces traffic woes and boosts backwater tourism, offering a potential model for other states.

