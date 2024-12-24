Paranjape Schemes Launches 16th Athashri Community for Seniors at Pune's Forest Trails

Paranjape Schemes, the country's largest provider of senior citizen housing, has unveiled its latest residential project in Forest Trails, Bhugaon, Pune. This marks the 16th community under the Athashri brand, reinforcing their mission to deliver purpose-built homes that combine comfort and convenience for elderly residents.

Athashri, conceptualized in 2002 by Mr. Shashank Paranjape, focuses on promoting a dignified, healthy, and enjoyable lifestyle for seniors. The communities prioritize social interaction, emotional well-being, and feature designs that ensure safety and ease of living.

Highlighting these commitments, Paranjape Schemes offers a comprehensive array of services, including specialized healthcare, security, dining, and social activities, which aim to foster strong community ties and enhance quality of life for seniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)