Delhi Lifts Stage IV Pollution Curbs Amid Improving Air Quality

The Centre's panel on air quality for Delhi-NCR has lifted Stage IV restrictions as pollution levels show improvement, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 369, indicating a downward trend in pollution. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality will continue to improve due to favorable weather conditions.

Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include a prohibition on all construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that measures under stages I, II, and III would remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)