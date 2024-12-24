Left Menu

Delhi Lifts Stage IV Pollution Curbs Amid Improving Air Quality

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a drop in pollution levels. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 369, and forecasts indicate further improvement. Some restrictions remain, focusing on vehicle use and construction activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:46 IST
Delhi Lifts Stage IV Pollution Curbs Amid Improving Air Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's panel on air quality for Delhi-NCR has lifted Stage IV restrictions as pollution levels show improvement, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 369, indicating a downward trend in pollution. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality will continue to improve due to favorable weather conditions.

Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include a prohibition on all construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that measures under stages I, II, and III would remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024