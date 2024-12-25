Left Menu

Manipur CM extends Christmas greetings, urges people to work together to restore peace

We are also working on an adventure water sports project of around Rs 100 crore at Loktak, Singh said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:06 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday called on people to work towards peace and development in the northeastern state, as he extended Christmas greetings to all.

"As we step into 2025, let us work together towards building a healthier, more informed, and progressive Manipur," Singh said in a post on X.

Earlier, the CM released the Manipur Calendar and Manipur Diary for 2025 at the CM's Secretariat.

''Ever since the BJP-led government came (to power), we have been trying to release and deliver Manipur Diary and Manipur Calendar before January 1. I congratulate all concerned officials," he said.

The chief minister also asserted that the state government was working hard to complete pending infrastructure projects. "A sum of Rs 3,500 crore has been approved for concrete cement roads. We are also working on an adventure water sports project of around Rs 100 crore at Loktak," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

