Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

The World Bank and the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements (KRIHS) partnered to explore Korea’s innovative strategies in tackling the challenges of urban heat caused by climate change. As global temperatures rise and urbanization accelerates, extreme heatwaves pose serious threats to public health, economic productivity, and the well-being of urban populations. Korea, recognizing the urgency of this issue, designated heatwaves as natural disasters in 2018, becoming a global leader in urban heat management. This groundbreaking step enabled the integration of national frameworks, such as the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan (NCCAP) and the National Comprehensive Heatwave Response Plan (NCHRP), into local action plans. Cities like Busan and Daegu have since implemented diverse strategies to mitigate heat impacts, focusing on protecting vulnerable groups and improving urban resilience.

A National Framework for Local Action

Korea’s heat adaptation policies emphasize coordination across national and local governments to create a cohesive response to climate change. The NCCAP, led by the Ministry of Environment, sets national goals for climate adaptation and requires all ministries to align their action plans with these objectives. Meanwhile, the NCHRP, spearheaded by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, focuses specifically on mitigating the impacts of heatwaves. These frameworks provide local governments with technical, financial, and administrative support to ensure effective implementation of policies. For instance, Busan and Daegu have utilized these resources to develop tailored measures addressing their unique challenges. From urban greening projects to advanced heat-monitoring systems, both cities have translated national policies into localized solutions that directly benefit their residents.

Innovative Solutions in Busan and Daegu

Busan and Daegu, two of Korea’s largest cities, have been particularly proactive in combating the adverse effects of rising temperatures. In Busan, where temperatures have risen 1.9°C over the past decade, the city introduced cooling shelters, distributed fans and ice packs to vulnerable groups, and implemented the Urban Wind Path Forest Project to enhance air circulation. Daegu, known as one of the hottest cities in Korea, has experienced a significant increase in annual heatwave days. In response, the city launched initiatives like the Green Daegu Preservation Project, which has planted over 12 million trees, and a Clean Road Project that uses recycled groundwater to cool urban streets. Additionally, both cities have invested in reflective pavements and cool roofs to lower surface and indoor temperatures. These measures not only provide immediate relief but also contribute to long-term urban sustainability.

Tangible Results: Lives and Costs Saved

Korea’s comprehensive approach to managing urban heat has yielded remarkable results. Since 2018, heat-related mortality has decreased by 72%, thanks to targeted interventions such as cooling shelters, labor policies for outdoor workers, and public awareness campaigns. Vulnerable groups, including older adults and low-income populations, have benefited the most, with reduced health risks and improved quality of life. On the economic front, Korea has saved an estimated $173 million annually in heat-related health costs, a significant return on its investments in climate adaptation. These outcomes underscore the cost-effectiveness of Korea’s strategies, as the savings from reduced health burdens far outweigh the costs of intervention. For instance, reflective pavements and cool roofs have been highly economical, offering immediate cooling effects while reducing long-term energy consumption.

Lessons for the World: Scaling Up Success

Korea’s experience provides valuable insights for countries facing similar challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income regions. By designating heat as a natural disaster, Korea mobilized resources and fostered cross-sectoral collaboration, enabling ambitious adaptation initiatives. The emphasis on equity is another critical takeaway, as Korea’s policies prioritize protecting vulnerable populations through targeted measures such as shaded areas, heat shelters, and public health services. Public engagement has also played a crucial role, with citizens participating in initiatives like Busan’s cool roofs project and Daegu’s vulnerability mapping system. Furthermore, data-driven planning has been integral to Korea’s success, with cities using real-time monitoring systems to inform heat mitigation strategies and improve decision-making. These efforts highlight the importance of aligning national policies with local actions, leveraging technology, and involving communities in climate resilience initiatives.

The World Bank sees significant potential to replicate Korea’s strategies in other nations, emphasizing the scalability of targeted, integrated, and prepared actions. Korea’s approach serves as a blueprint for managing urban heat effectively for urban areas worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. By adopting similar frameworks and engaging communities, cities can achieve substantial health and economic benefits while enhancing their resilience to climate change. As the world grapples with the growing threat of extreme heat, Korea’s success story offers hope and guidance for creating sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient urban environments.