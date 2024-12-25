Despite indelible scars bringing memories of 2004, Tsunami survivors show resilience to live

The ineffaceable scars of the tragic loss of their close blood relations still haunt the survivors 20 years after the Tsunami struck on the fateful morning of December 26, 2004.

Sowmya, one of the survivors, who was rescued in Nagapattinam district that bore the brunt of the giant tidal wave killing 6,065 people, has become a mother of a girl child now. Like several other children orphaned by the Tsunami, she accepted the harsh reality and showed resilience to overcome the crisis and live.

She was four years old when the Tsunami hit the coast, massively destroying property and lives. Sowmya later became the goddaughter of IAS official Dr J Radhakrishnan and completed her BA in Economics.

Radhakrishnan solemnised her marriage with K Subash, a technician, in 2022. In October this year, she became a mother of a girl child.

''It is heartwarming to see our goddaughter grow up and become a mother. Our family felt blessed,'' Radhakrishnan, currently Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperative Department said.

He was joined by his wife Krithika and son Dr R Arvind and Nagapattinam district collector P Akash, in showering blessings and gifts on Sowmya at her foster home in the district.

Meena, rescued as a toddler, and Sowmya were among the 40 child survivors who grew up in the Annai Sathya Government Children's Home. They came together and celebrated their reunion on December 22, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Tsunami. Among them, Tamilarasi Vijayabalan, now 35, who is BSc in IT, and also holds MCA degree, is working as a teacher at the Annai Sathya Government Children's Home established post-tsunami to take care of 100 children.

The home located in Samanthanpettai near Nagapattinam now takes care of victims of abuse and child marriage.

Radhakrishnan was then posted as collector to oversee the relief and rehabilitation activities in Nagapattinam district.

Apart from Radhakrishnan and his family, Collector Akash, district Child Protection Officer V Ezhilarasi and Juvenile Justice Board member M Malarvizhi too lauded the survivors who displayed resilience.

The unprecedented devastation due to the fury of the waves affected around 50 town panchayats of six coastal districts of Kancheepuram, Villuuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukud in the state.

As per the intensity of disaster, the affected town panchayats were categorised as worst damaged and partially damaged and 19 out of 50 town panchayats were declared as worst damaged as the loss of lives and damage to property was high, an official said.

The calm Sunday following Christmas had turned into a dreaded nightmare for several hundreds of families in the coastal districts from Cuddalore to Kanyakumari. The huge waves ravaged habitations, infrastructure and claimed several lives.

''The state government agencies and non-governmental organisations helped to rebuild houses and restore our livelihood,'' says R M P Rajendira Nattar, president of Indian National Fishermen Union, Nagapattinam.

In view of the 20th anniversary, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to waive off the the fishers' contribution of Rs 11.34 crore towards the establishment of the mini fishing harbour in Nambiyarnagar in the district. ''The fishers have mortgaged their houses built for them by the government under the Tsunami rehabilitation, to make their contribution. They are now neck-deep in debt. Waiving off their contribution would be a relief to the fishers,'' he told PTI.

He had already petitioned the fisheries department officials in this regard and that he was told that a policy decision on the waiver could be taken only by the government, Nattar said.

The state government had contributed Rs 22.87 crore for constructing the mini fishing harbour that was inaugurated last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)