Rain and fog clear across UP; Cold weather to intensify from Dec 27

Weather across Uttar Pradesh cleared up on Wednesday afternoon following two days of rain caused by western disturbances, MeT officials said.

The light drizzle on Monday and Tuesday had resulted in a noticeable drop in temperatures and fog, further intensifying the cold conditions over the past 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather is expected to remain clear on Thursday before rains resume from December 27.

On Wednesday morning, Lucknow recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, leading to a 1.5 degrees Celsius drop in the day's temperature.

As the sun shone in the afternoon, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 14 degrees Celsius, creating pleasant weather for Christmas festivities.

''It rained on Tuesday and the sky remained overcast. But we got a respite from the rain and the sun came out in the afternoon. This allowed us to enjoy the Christmas holiday and go for an outing with family,'' said Devendra Verma, a resident of Gomti Nagar.

According to meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, temperatures are expected to dip further from December 27, with a slight increase in night temperatures.

''The weather will become colder by December 29, affecting the entire state and potentially intensifying daytime chills. The Meteorological Department has issued a precautionary advisory for farmers, advising them to take necessary measures to protect crops from potential rain and hailstorms,'' said Singh.

The recent rain has also led to an improvement in air quality across several districts.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 182 in Lucknow, 178 in Meerut, 109 in Prayagraj, 102 in Agra, 97 in Gorakhpur, 93 in Hapur, and 78 in Kanpur on Tuesday.

While some cities reported satisfactory AQI levels, others had an average rating, suggesting a general improvement in the region's air quality due to the light drizzle.

