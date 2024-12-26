Remembering Tragedy: 20 Years Since the Indian Ocean Tsunami
People in Indonesia and Thailand commemorated 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami. Survivors gathered at mass graves and memorials to remember the tragedy that killed around 230,000 across 12 countries. The disaster led to worldwide support for rebuilding efforts, enhancing infrastructure resilience in impacted regions.
In solemn remembrance, communities in Indonesia's Aceh province gathered to honor lives lost 20 years after the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami.
Marked by grief and resilience, survivors visited mass graves and memorials, reflecting on the tragedy that claimed around 230,000 lives across 12 nations.
Rebuilding efforts, aided by international support, have strengthened infrastructure, ensuring regions are better prepared for future challenges.
