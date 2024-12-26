Left Menu

Rain and Smog Loom Over Delhi: What to Expect in the Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies and rainfall for Delhi on Friday, influenced by a western disturbance. The national capital's air quality remains poor, with expectations of improvement by Saturday. Temperature fluctuations and varying wind speeds are anticipated throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is bracing for cloudy skies and rainfall this Friday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlights an incoming western disturbance. This disturbance is expected to interact with lower-level easterly winds, leading to moisture accumulation from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, particularly on December 27 and 28.

These weather systems are likely to bring scattered to widespread rainfall and even snowfall in the western Himalayan region, with Delhi also feeling the impact. The forecast includes light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. The predominant surface winds will shift from northeast to variable directions throughout the day, influencing smog and fog levels.

Thursday saw temperature highs of 24.1 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The capital's air quality continues to concern, with a 'very poor' AQI reading of 345 on Thursday, expected to remain poor on Friday before improving to 'moderate' on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

