Transforming Bundelkhand: Ken-Betwa River Project

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav following the foundational ceremony for the Ken-Betwa river linking project.

Bharti emphasized that the project would fulfill the dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, offering solutions for flood and drought issues by linking rivers.

The project, set to benefit millions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with water supply and energy, signifies a crucial step towards revitalizing the Bundelkhand region, Bharti stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)