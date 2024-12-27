NBCC Secures Multi-Crore Projects in Varanasi and Beyond

State-owned enterprise NBCC has successfully acquired a monumental contract valued at Rs 300 crore to develop a commercial complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The project, described as the Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex, will operate on a self-sustainable model.

This announcement came through a regulatory filing on Friday, noting that the Varanasi Development Authority awarded the vital contract to NBCC. This is not the only win for NBCC, which has also clinched additional projects beyond Varanasi.

In conjunction with these developments, NBCC also secured contracts for Rs 24.38 crore to establish the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Roorkee, and Rs 44.37 crore to build a 500-bed facility named Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Gorakhpur. With these latest projects, NBCC's order book reflects a cumulative value of Rs 368.75 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)