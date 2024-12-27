Left Menu

NBCC Secures Multi-Crore Projects in Varanasi and Beyond

NBCC, a state-owned enterprise, has won significant contracts worth over Rs 368 crore for developing a commercial complex in Varanasi, constructing a data science school at IIT Roorkee, and building a 500-bed facility at AIIMS Gorakhpur. These projects showcase NBCC's diverse capabilities in PMC, EPC, and real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned enterprise NBCC has successfully acquired a monumental contract valued at Rs 300 crore to develop a commercial complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The project, described as the Jawaharlal Nehru Commercial Complex, will operate on a self-sustainable model.

This announcement came through a regulatory filing on Friday, noting that the Varanasi Development Authority awarded the vital contract to NBCC. This is not the only win for NBCC, which has also clinched additional projects beyond Varanasi.

In conjunction with these developments, NBCC also secured contracts for Rs 24.38 crore to establish the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Roorkee, and Rs 44.37 crore to build a 500-bed facility named Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Gorakhpur. With these latest projects, NBCC's order book reflects a cumulative value of Rs 368.75 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

