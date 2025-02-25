Tragedy at Cheonan: Highway Construction Site Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic accident at a highway construction site in Cheonan, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least two individuals and left five others injured, according to fire authorities.

The disaster unfolded on Tuesday morning at 9:49 a.m. when steel structures meant to support a highway bridge collapsed while being hoisted by cranes. Initially, reports suggested three fatalities, but the national fire agency confirmed two deaths, with four of the injured in critical condition.

Emergency teams are urgently searching for three people feared buried beneath the wreckage. Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for all hands on deck to ensure any missing persons are rescued swiftly, underscoring the need for stringent safety protocols at construction sites.

