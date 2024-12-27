Seismic Shock: 6.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Disputed Kuril Islands

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale hit the Kuril Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported on Friday.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 145 kilometers, GFZ added. The region remains contentious due to a historical territorial dispute between Russia and Japan, dating back to the conclusion of World War II, when Soviet forces took control of the islands.

The ongoing disagreement has stalled peace talks, leaving the two nations without a formal treaty decades after the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)