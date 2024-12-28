Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Unified Office Complexes in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the need for integrated office complexes at district and divisional headquarters to facilitate easier interaction for the public, according to a government statement released on Friday.

Adityanath noted that such complexes are under development in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, urging that similar projects be initiated in all districts to consolidate major administrative offices and alleviate public inconvenience. He particularly mentioned the need for integrated complexes at the proposed collectorate offices in Bulandshahr and Sambhal.

Stressing quality in ongoing construction, Adityanath pointed out expertise gaps in the Public Works Department and suggested recruiting retired professionals for better oversight. He set a deadline for the completion of certain projects, warning of repercussions for delays, and called for systematic reviews of construction progress.

