Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Unified Office Complexes in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is prioritizing the construction of integrated office complexes at district and divisional headquarters to simplify public interactions. He emphasized ensuring high-quality standards and directed swift project completions, also suggesting the inclusion of experienced professionals for project oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Unified Office Complexes in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the need for integrated office complexes at district and divisional headquarters to facilitate easier interaction for the public, according to a government statement released on Friday.

Adityanath noted that such complexes are under development in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, urging that similar projects be initiated in all districts to consolidate major administrative offices and alleviate public inconvenience. He particularly mentioned the need for integrated complexes at the proposed collectorate offices in Bulandshahr and Sambhal.

Stressing quality in ongoing construction, Adityanath pointed out expertise gaps in the Public Works Department and suggested recruiting retired professionals for better oversight. He set a deadline for the completion of certain projects, warning of repercussions for delays, and called for systematic reviews of construction progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024