Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Union Carbide Waste Disposal Sparks Debate in Pithampur
Efforts to remove hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal are progressing, aiming for disposal in Pithampur. This follows a court mandate and public concern about potential pollution. Authorities assure safety, but local protests persist over environmental impacts.
Efforts to remove hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal have finally begun, marking a significant step toward addressing a decades-old environmental crisis. This initiative comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized the authorities for their inaction, despite repeated orders to clear the toxic site.
The infamous gas leak in 1984 caused massive loss of life and lasting health issues. Today, specially prepared trucks equipped for hazardous waste transport have started the process of moving 377 metric tonnes of toxic material to an incineration site in Pithampur, near Indore.
This task is not without opposition. Activists and locals express concerns over potential pollution, recalling past instances of contamination. Authorities, however, ensure that the waste disposal will be conducted with utmost safety, monitored closely by environmental agencies.
