Left Menu

Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Union Carbide Waste Disposal Sparks Debate in Pithampur

Efforts to remove hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal are progressing, aiming for disposal in Pithampur. This follows a court mandate and public concern about potential pollution. Authorities assure safety, but local protests persist over environmental impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-12-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 08:33 IST
Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Union Carbide Waste Disposal Sparks Debate in Pithampur
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to remove hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal have finally begun, marking a significant step toward addressing a decades-old environmental crisis. This initiative comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized the authorities for their inaction, despite repeated orders to clear the toxic site.

The infamous gas leak in 1984 caused massive loss of life and lasting health issues. Today, specially prepared trucks equipped for hazardous waste transport have started the process of moving 377 metric tonnes of toxic material to an incineration site in Pithampur, near Indore.

This task is not without opposition. Activists and locals express concerns over potential pollution, recalling past instances of contamination. Authorities, however, ensure that the waste disposal will be conducted with utmost safety, monitored closely by environmental agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024