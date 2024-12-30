Left Menu

ISRO's Pioneering Space Docking Experiment: A Giant Leap for India

ISRO has postponed its Space Docking Experiment onboard a PSLV rocket by two minutes. This mission aims to enhance India’s capabilities in orbital docking, crucial for future human spaceflight and satellite servicing. The mission places two spacecraft in orbit to test this pioneering technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:57 IST
  • India

In a significant development for India's space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the rescheduling of its pioneering Space Docking Experiment onboard a PSLV rocket. The mission, initially set for 9:58 PM, will now commence at 10 PM on Monday.

Dubbed as a key milestone in elevating India's space ambitions, the mission aims to establish the country's capabilities in orbital docking. Such technology is essential for future human spaceflight missions, satellite servicing, and operating India's planned space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

The mission will also include conducting the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4), involving 24 additional payloads. Crucially, this endeavor will position India among an elite group of nations with advanced space docking technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

