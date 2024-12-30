Left Menu

Roche Maintains Workforce Amidst Business Stability

Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker notes the company's healthy business status and no current plans to cut jobs, despite recent challenges in drug development and share price drops. Schinecker's comments aim to reassure stakeholders amidst ongoing industry uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, announced that there are no current plans for job cuts, asserting the company's business remains strong.

Schinecker's statement came even as Roche's share price has tumbled significantly since its peak in April 2022, prompting questions about staffing.

While acknowledging recent challenges, particularly in cancer drug development, Schinecker's comments seek to reassure investors about the company's ongoing resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

