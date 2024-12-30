Roche Maintains Workforce Amidst Business Stability

Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, announced that there are no current plans for job cuts, asserting the company's business remains strong.

Schinecker's statement came even as Roche's share price has tumbled significantly since its peak in April 2022, prompting questions about staffing.

While acknowledging recent challenges, particularly in cancer drug development, Schinecker's comments seek to reassure investors about the company's ongoing resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)