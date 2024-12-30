Roche Maintains Workforce Amidst Business Stability
Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker notes the company's healthy business status and no current plans to cut jobs, despite recent challenges in drug development and share price drops. Schinecker's comments aim to reassure stakeholders amidst ongoing industry uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST
Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, announced that there are no current plans for job cuts, asserting the company's business remains strong.
Schinecker's statement came even as Roche's share price has tumbled significantly since its peak in April 2022, prompting questions about staffing.
While acknowledging recent challenges, particularly in cancer drug development, Schinecker's comments seek to reassure investors about the company's ongoing resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
King Charles' Resilient Battle: Cancer Treatment Extends into 2025
Ayushman Bharat's Impact on Timely Cancer Treatment Initiation
Breaking Health News: Landmark Case, Drug Developments, and Legal Battles
Eswatini Mobilizes Resources and International Support for Vital Cancer Treatment Infrastructure