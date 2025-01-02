Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Hazardous Waste Relocation Begins

In a significant move, 377 tons of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory has finally been transported for disposal to a unit in Dhar district, marking a new chapter in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The relocation happened late Wednesday, involving 12 sealed container trucks that traveled through a 'green corridor' under heavy security, reflecting the gravity and sensitivity of the operation.

Amid ongoing legal and environmental scrutiny, the incineration of this toxic waste promises a controlled and safe elimination process, supervised by pollution control authorities to prevent harm to the environment.

