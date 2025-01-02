Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Hazardous Waste Relocation Begins
Four decades post-Bhopal gas tragedy, 377 tons of hazardous waste is being moved from the Union Carbide factory to Dhar district for disposal. The process follows court pressure, ensuring safety via a 'green corridor'. Incineration under expert supervision is slated, countering environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, 377 tons of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory has finally been transported for disposal to a unit in Dhar district, marking a new chapter in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy.
The relocation happened late Wednesday, involving 12 sealed container trucks that traveled through a 'green corridor' under heavy security, reflecting the gravity and sensitivity of the operation.
Amid ongoing legal and environmental scrutiny, the incineration of this toxic waste promises a controlled and safe elimination process, supervised by pollution control authorities to prevent harm to the environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)