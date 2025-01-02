Blaze Engulfs Bike Showroom in Mahadevapura

A fire erupted in a bike showroom near Mahadevapura, engulfing at least 52 two-wheelers, police confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames.

The incident happened during the night while the showroom was closed. Local residents raised the alarm after spotting thick smoke emanating from the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)