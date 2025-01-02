Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Bike Showroom in Mahadevapura

A fire at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura destroyed at least 52 two-wheelers. The incident, attributed to an electric short circuit, occurred while the showroom was closed. Local residents alerted authorities to the smoke. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the fire.

Updated: 02-01-2025 12:34 IST
A fire erupted in a bike showroom near Mahadevapura, engulfing at least 52 two-wheelers, police confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames.

The incident happened during the night while the showroom was closed. Local residents raised the alarm after spotting thick smoke emanating from the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

