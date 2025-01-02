Left Menu

Chilly Mornings and Dense Fog Grip Rajasthan

Rajasthan experienced cold conditions with the lowest temperature at 3.6°C in Fatehpur, Sikar. Dense fog enveloped parts of the region. The highest temperature was 28°C in Barmer, while Mount Abu recorded 5°C. Major cities, including Jaipur, reported minimum temperatures below 10°C.

Cold conditions have enveloped much of Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district experiencing a biting low of 3.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a report highlighted by the IMD, dense fog was apparent in various parts of the state. Meanwhile, the day's highest temperature reached 28 degrees Celsius in the city of Barmer.

Mount Abu, being Rajasthan's only hill station, noted a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Plains showed slight variance with Sriganganagar measuring 5.3 degrees Celsius, Churu 5.4 degrees Celsius, and both Bikaner and Pilani 5.5 degrees Celsius. Jaipur, the state capital, recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius, while across the state, major cities reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

