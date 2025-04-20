Scorching Heatwave Grips Karachi: Met Department Issues Warning
Karachi braces for an intense heatwave from Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41°C, according to the Met department. The advisory urges precautions due to increased health risks as temperatures soar 4-6°C above average. Heat-related illnesses are rising amid power outages across Sindh.
A looming heatwave threatens Karachi, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 41 degrees Celsius starting Sunday, according to the Met department, reports Dawn. This surge will be 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than usual, signaling potential health risks.
The Met department's advisory, quoted by Dawn, cautions the public, especially vulnerable groups like children, women, and the elderly, to take necessary precautions. It advises against exposure to direct sunlight and emphasizes the need to stay hydrated during the hot conditions.
With parts of Sindh already enduring a week-long heatwave, the harsh weather is exacerbating health issues such as heatstroke and gastroenteritis, particularly with ongoing power cuts. Despite this, the Sindh health department has minimized the seriousness of rising cases, even as hospitals in districts like Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze report a spike in patients.
