Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Grips Karachi: Met Department Issues Warning

Karachi braces for an intense heatwave from Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41°C, according to the Met department. The advisory urges precautions due to increased health risks as temperatures soar 4-6°C above average. Heat-related illnesses are rising amid power outages across Sindh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:51 IST
Scorching Heatwave Grips Karachi: Met Department Issues Warning
A labourer working in scorching heat in Pakistan (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A looming heatwave threatens Karachi, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 41 degrees Celsius starting Sunday, according to the Met department, reports Dawn. This surge will be 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than usual, signaling potential health risks.

The Met department's advisory, quoted by Dawn, cautions the public, especially vulnerable groups like children, women, and the elderly, to take necessary precautions. It advises against exposure to direct sunlight and emphasizes the need to stay hydrated during the hot conditions.

With parts of Sindh already enduring a week-long heatwave, the harsh weather is exacerbating health issues such as heatstroke and gastroenteritis, particularly with ongoing power cuts. Despite this, the Sindh health department has minimized the seriousness of rising cases, even as hospitals in districts like Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze report a spike in patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025