Delhi's Development Drive: Urban Revitalization Under Modi's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various landmark development projects in the national capital, Delhi, signaling a significant urban revamp. Among these were 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents and the iconic World Trade Centre, situated in the heart of the city.

Highlighting the government's affordable housing initiative, Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries of EWS flats at the newly constructed Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar. The financial model ensures that residents pay a fraction of the construction costs, with just Rs 1.42 lakh as a symbolic contribution plus a maintenance fee.

The launch is seen as a strategic move by the BJP ahead of the Delhi assembly elections due in February. The World Trade Centre, replacing worn-out quarters, flaunts commercial towers with state-of-the-art amenities, adding 34 lakh sq ft of premium space to the city's landscape.

