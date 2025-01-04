Remembering Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram: A Legacy of Nuclear Excellence

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, a key figure in India's nuclear advancements, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of scientific brilliance. He was 88 years old.

The Department of Atomic Energy confirmed his death, highlighting his role in the landmark nuclear tests of 1974 and 1998. Renowned for his expertise and wisdom, Chidambaram was celebrated by political leaders and scientific communities alike.

Throughout his career, Chidambaram served as the principal scientific adviser to the Indian government and was pivotal in initiating the development of supercomputers and the National Knowledge Network, linking educational and research institutions nationwide. His contributions are deemed invaluable, and he is remembered fondly by his peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)