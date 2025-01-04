Cowpea Seeds Sprout in Space: ISRO's Groundbreaking Experiment

ISRO announced on Saturday that cowpea seeds have successfully germinated in space, marking a significant achievement in space-biology research. The seeds, part of the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 mission, sprouted within four days, underlining the potential for sustaining plant life during extended space missions.

As part of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre's Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, eight cowpea seeds were sent to space. The experiment, designed to study plant growth in microgravity, provides crucial insights necessary for future long-term space explorations.

The CROPS initiative aims to advance ISRO's ability to grow and maintain flora in outer space. The experiment employs a controlled environment with active thermal regulation, running automated tests to monitor plant germination. This endeavor also strengthens India's position in cutting-edge space technologies, as reflected by the chaser satellite in orbit.

