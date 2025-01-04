Left Menu

Cowpea Seeds Sprout in Space: ISRO's Groundbreaking Experiment

ISRO successfully germinated cowpea seeds under microgravity conditions on the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform. Part of the CROPS experiment, this achievement paves the way for understanding plant growth in space, crucial for long-duration missions. The experiment involves controlled conditions simulating extended space travel.

Updated: 04-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:30 IST
  India

ISRO announced on Saturday that cowpea seeds have successfully germinated in space, marking a significant achievement in space-biology research. The seeds, part of the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 mission, sprouted within four days, underlining the potential for sustaining plant life during extended space missions.

As part of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre's Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, eight cowpea seeds were sent to space. The experiment, designed to study plant growth in microgravity, provides crucial insights necessary for future long-term space explorations.

The CROPS initiative aims to advance ISRO's ability to grow and maintain flora in outer space. The experiment employs a controlled environment with active thermal regulation, running automated tests to monitor plant germination. This endeavor also strengthens India's position in cutting-edge space technologies, as reflected by the chaser satellite in orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

