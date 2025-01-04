Blazing Tragedy: Fire Claims 579 Animal Lives at Dallas Shopping Center

A tragic fire engulfed a pet shop at the Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas, resulting in the loss of over 500 animals, mostly small birds, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, with Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans confirming that all 579 animals perished due to smoke inhalation, despite the flames never directly reaching them.

Evans stated that the two-alarm fire required around 45 firefighters to control it within two hours. While no human casualties were reported, the fire severely damaged the one-story structure, including causing a partial roof collapse. An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

