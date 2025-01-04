Left Menu

Blazing Tragedy: Fire Claims 579 Animal Lives at Dallas Shopping Center

A devastating fire at Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas led to the deaths of 579 animals, mainly small birds, due to smoke inhalation. Dallas Fire-Rescue was unable to save the animals despite extinguishing the blaze with the efforts of 45 firefighters. The cause remains under investigation.

A tragic fire engulfed a pet shop at the Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas, resulting in the loss of over 500 animals, mostly small birds, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, with Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans confirming that all 579 animals perished due to smoke inhalation, despite the flames never directly reaching them.

Evans stated that the two-alarm fire required around 45 firefighters to control it within two hours. While no human casualties were reported, the fire severely damaged the one-story structure, including causing a partial roof collapse. An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

