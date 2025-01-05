Cold Wave Grips Northern India: Flights Disrupted, Schools Closed

Severe cold wave conditions swept across Northern India, with dense fog severely disrupting flights and train services in Delhi. Visibility dropped to zero, affecting operations at the capital's airport for three days.

Kashmir Valley experienced freezing temperatures with new snowfall, impacting regions like Bandipora and Baramulla. Night temperatures plummeted to minus 8.1 degrees Celsius in Kokernag as the cold persisted.

Meanwhile, schools in Jharkhand were ordered to close from January 7-13 in response to the cold wave. Punjab and Haryana also felt the chill, as temperatures in Haryana's Narnaul dipped to 6.8 degrees Celsius, and Bathinda in Punjab recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)