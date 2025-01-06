Polar Vortex Unleashes Chaos with Historic Snowfall

A powerful winter storm has struck the central US, unleashing intense snowfalls considered to be the heaviest in at least a decade. The storm has created treacherous travel conditions and led to states of emergency in multiple regions.

Transport has ground to a halt across key areas, with significant disruptions in air and rail networks. The storm is forecast to advance into the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic states, prompting closures and increased emergency responses.

Cold temperatures from the polar vortex are adding to the chaos as they spread across the eastern US, causing hazardous conditions. Authorities warn of continued risks as the storm and freezing conditions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)