Winter Storm Paralyzes the U.S.

A severe winter storm has wreaked havoc across a wide portion of the United States, impacting over 60 million individuals from Kansas to New Jersey. As the storm, characterized by heavy snow, ice, and frigid temperatures, advances towards the mid-Atlantic, Washington, D.C. braces for significant weather disruptions on Monday.

Despite the treacherous conditions, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson assured that the weather would not derail congressional duties. The National Weather Service reported blizzard conditions in Kansas and northwestern Missouri, urging residents to forego travel as roadways became hazardous due to the accumulating snow and ice.

The storm's intensity forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Kansas City and St. Louis, while several states, including Kansas and Kentucky, declared states of emergency. As the storm is set to move offshore by Monday night, an onset of arctic air will cause temperatures to plummet significantly below average over a vast region from the Great Plains to the East Coast.

